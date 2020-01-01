Intel Pentium N4200 vs Core i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 8145U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Core i3 8145U +167%
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Core i3 8145U +75%
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Core i3 8145U +146%
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Core i3 8145U +78%
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Core i3 8145U +125%
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1026
Core i3 8145U +53%
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|161 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
