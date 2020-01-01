Intel Pentium N4200 vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Core i5 5200U +121%
245
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Core i5 5200U +56%
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Core i5 5200U +77%
1496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Core i5 5200U +17%
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Core i5 5200U +102%
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1026
Core i5 5200U +20%
1232
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N4200
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
