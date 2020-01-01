Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Core i5 5200U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5200U and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
2090
Core i5 5200U +17%
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
1026
Core i5 5200U +20%
1232

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Core i5 5200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 January 5, 2015
Launch price 161 USD 299 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Broadwell
Model number N4200 i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 22x
Bus Bandwidth - 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

