Intel Pentium N4200 vs Gold 5405U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Gold 5405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Pentium Gold 5405U +57%
1326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Pentium Gold 5405U +11%
2324
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|5405U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
