Intel Pentium N4200 vs Gold 5405U

Intel Pentium N4200
Intel Pentium N4200
Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
Intel Pentium Gold 5405U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Gold 5405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5405U and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Gold 5405U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 January 1, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number N4200 5405U
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold 5405U or Pentium N4200?
