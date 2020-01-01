Intel Pentium N4200 vs Pentium N3700
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +31%
844
646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +60%
2090
1308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +36%
305
225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +37%
1026
749
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N4200
|N3700
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|ntel HD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
