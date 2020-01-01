Intel Pentium N4200 vs Pentium N3710
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3710. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +52%
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +57%
371
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +19%
844
711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +51%
2090
1388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +36%
305
225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +41%
1026
730
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N4200
|N3710
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|HD Graphics 405
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6.5 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Intel Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Intel Pentium N4200
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Intel Pentium N4200
- Intel Celeron N3060 and Intel Pentium N3710
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Intel Pentium N3710
- Intel Pentium N3700 and Intel Pentium N3710
- Intel Celeron N3350 and Intel Pentium N3710