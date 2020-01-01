Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Pentium N3710: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3710. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3710 and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +51%
2090
Pentium N3710
1388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Pentium N3710

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 January 10, 2016
Launch price 161 USD 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Braswell
Model number N4200 N3710
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 HD Graphics 405

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6.5 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Pentium N3710 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium N3710 or Pentium N4200?
