Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +70%
1443
848
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +51%
3647
2415
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +17%
336
286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
968
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|J5040
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|15x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
