Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron J4005

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4005 and J5040
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver J5040 and Celeron J4005

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 December 11, 2017
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake
Model number J5040 J4005
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache - 48K (per core)
L2 Cache - 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page Intel Celeron J4005 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4005 or Pentium Silver J5040?
