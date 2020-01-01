Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +25%
1443
1159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +122%
3647
1644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4005 +22%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +58%
1022
646
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|J5040
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1