Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1443
1320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +90%
3647
1919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4025 +44%
485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +10%
1022
930
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|J5040
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
