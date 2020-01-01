Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +18%
1443
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +12%
3647
3267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +32%
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Celeron J4125 +48%
1510
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|J5040
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
