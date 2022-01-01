Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron N5100 VS Intel Pentium Silver J5040 Intel Celeron N5100 We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5100 and J5040 Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100 Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 610 vs 509 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver J5040 and Celeron N5100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released November 4, 2019 January 11, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Jasper Lake Model number J5040 N5100 Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics 24 EUs Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 11x L2 Cache - 384K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 10 W 6 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 800 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 10 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver J5040 n/a Celeron N5100 0.3 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 8 Extended instructions SSE4.2 -