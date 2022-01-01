Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 610 vs 509 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +17%
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +10%
1985
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1425
1391
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +11%
3545
3190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +20%
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1678
1668
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|J5040
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|L2 Cache
|-
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
