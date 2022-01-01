Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver J5040 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver J5040
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver J5040
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and J5040
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 610 vs 509 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver J5040 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Jasper Lake
Model number J5040 N5100
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
L2 Cache - 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 10 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 8
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Celeron J4125 and Pentium Silver J5040
2. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Celeron N5100
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Celeron N5100
4. Intel Celeron J4025 and Celeron N5100
5. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Celeron N5100

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver J5040?
Promotion
EnglishРусский