Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 509 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +85%
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1985
Core i3 1005G1 +24%
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1425
Core i3 1005G1 +60%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3545
Core i3 1005G1 +46%
5179
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +104%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1678
Core i3 1005G1 +32%
2216
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|J5040
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|4
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
