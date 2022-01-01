Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver J5040 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and J5040
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 509 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver J5040 and Core i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 August 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Ice Lake
Model number J5040 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Multiplier - 12x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 4
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 -
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Silver J5040?
