Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Core i3 5005U
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 5005U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Newer - released 4 years and 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +24%
1443
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +80%
3647
2025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +43%
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Core i3 5005U +2%
1047
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Broadwell
|Model number
|J5040
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
