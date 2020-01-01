Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver J5040 or Pentium Gold G5400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
  • Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 10 vs 58 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver J5040 and Gold G5400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 April 3, 2018
Launch price - 64 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Coffee Lake
Model number J5040 G5400
Socket BGA-1090 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 58 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Silver J5040?
