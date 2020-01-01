Intel Pentium Silver J5040 vs Gold G5400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Pentium Silver J5040 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 10 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1443
Pentium Gold G5400 +55%
2231
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3647
3642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +182%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Pentium Gold G5400 +97%
2013
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|J5040
|G5400
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3