Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200U +10%
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200U +13%
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 3 2200U +44%
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Ryzen 3 2200U +39%
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200U +31%
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
1240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|N5000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
