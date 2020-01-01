Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +70%
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +21%
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 3 3200U +63%
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Ryzen 3 3200U +58%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +62%
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Ryzen 3 3200U +18%
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N5000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Core i3 8130U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Core i3 6006U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Pentium N4200
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i3 10110U