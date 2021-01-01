Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.23 TFLOPS
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 708 vs 441 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +89%
825
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1218
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1139
Ryzen 3 3250U +65%
1882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2580
4126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1255
Ryzen 3 3250U +17%
1464
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N5000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|144
|192
|TMUs
|18
|12
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|18
|3
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
