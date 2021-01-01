Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.23 TFLOPS
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 708 vs 441 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released December 11, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Zen+
Model number N5000 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 26x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 144 192
TMUs 18 12
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 18 3
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N5000
0.23 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U +135%
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000?
