Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2500U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +105%
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +169%
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 5 2500U +63%
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Ryzen 5 2500U +155%
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 2500U +74%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Ryzen 5 2500U +110%
2711
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|N5000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
