Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +15%
1141
993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +110%
2582
1232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +53%
1291
844
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Intel Celeron N3060
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Intel Core i3 6006U
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Intel Celeron N4000