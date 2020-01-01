Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
1133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +78%
2582
1447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron 5205U +4%
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +44%
1291
896
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|October 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
