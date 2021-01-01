Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 441 vs 326 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +31%
1139
868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +15%
2580
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +36%
441
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +11%
1255
1132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|144
|-
|TMUs
|18
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|18
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
