Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron J3455E

Intel Pentium Silver N5000
VS
Intel Celeron J3455E
Intel Pentium Silver N5000
Intel Celeron J3455E

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 441 vs 326 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 July 22, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N5000 J3455E
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 15x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz -
Shading Units 144 -
TMUs 18 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 18 -
TGP 5 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J3455E or Pentium Silver N5000?
