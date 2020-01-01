Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Celeron J4005 +2%
1159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +57%
2582
1644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +100%
1291
646
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
