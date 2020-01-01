Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Celeron J4025 +16%
1320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +35%
2582
1919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4025 +9%
485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +39%
1291
930
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5000
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
