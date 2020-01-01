Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Celeron J4025: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron J4025

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4025 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Celeron J4025

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 November 4, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5000 J4025
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Celeron J4025 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4025 or Pentium Silver N5000?
