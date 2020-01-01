Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Celeron J4125 +7%
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Celeron J4125 +27%
3267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Celeron J4125 +17%
1510
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5000
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
