Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +83%
1141
623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +290%
2582
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +131%
444
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +262%
1291
357
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N5000
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1