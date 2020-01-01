Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +62%
170
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +185%
479
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +45%
1141
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +131%
2582
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +67%
444
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +191%
1291
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
