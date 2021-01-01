Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Celeron N3350E: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3350E and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 605 integrated graphics: 0.23 vs 0.12 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Celeron N3350E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 July 22, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N5000 N3350E
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 144 96
TMUs 18 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 18 12
TGP 5 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N5000 +92%
0.23 TFLOPS
Celeron N3350E
0.12 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Celeron N3350E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

