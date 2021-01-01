Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N3350E
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 605 integrated graphics: 0.23 vs 0.12 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +36%
437
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +391%
1218
248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1139
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2580
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1255
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|N3350E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|144
|96
|TMUs
|18
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|18
|12
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
