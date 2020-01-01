Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +79%
2582
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +74%
1291
741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
