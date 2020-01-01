Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
169
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +62%
479
295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Celeron N4020 +6%
1212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +52%
2582
1700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4020 +3%
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +55%
1291
834
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5000
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
