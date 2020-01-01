Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +19%
479
402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
1117
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
2447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Celeron N4120 +2%
1319
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5000
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
