Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Pentium Silver N5000
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Pentium Silver N5000
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 444 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N5000 N4500
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) -
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 144 256
TMUs 18 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 18 16
TGP 5 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N5000
0.23 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500 +4%
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 2200U vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
2. Intel Core i3 8130U vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
3. Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
4. Intel Core i3 6006U vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
5. Intel Pentium N4200 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000
6. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Celeron N4500
7. Intel Celeron J4125 vs Intel Celeron N4500
8. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Intel Celeron N4500
9. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Celeron N4500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Silver N5000?
EnglishРусский