Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 444 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +3%
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +73%
1243
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1165
Celeron N4500 +21%
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +24%
2634
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +40%
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +13%
1332
1176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|144
|256
|TMUs
|18
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|18
|16
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
