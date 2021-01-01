Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 622 vs 438 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +50%
255
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +40%
691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1166
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2651
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +42%
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1302
Celeron N5100 +36%
1767
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 11, 2021
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|378K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|8
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1