Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +136%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +94%
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i3 1005G1 +101%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i3 1005G1 +104%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +113%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i3 1005G1 +48%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
