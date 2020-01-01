Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 10110Y
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1 GHz Core i3 10110Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Core i3 10110Y – 6 vs 7 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 16 GB LPDDR3-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1160
Core i3 10110Y +95%
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2600
Core i3 10110Y +42%
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +124%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
Core i3 10110Y +31%
1698
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-10110Y
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1