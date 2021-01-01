Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
  • 3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 435 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Core i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 September 2, 2020
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number N5000 i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

