Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 435 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1172
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +200%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1203
Core i3 1110G4 +87%
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1