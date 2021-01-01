Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.23 TFLOPS
  • 2.8x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 441 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Core i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 September 2, 2020
Launch price 161 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number N5000 i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 144 384
TMUs 18 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 18 48
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N5000
0.23 TFLOPS
Core i3 1115G4 +265%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

