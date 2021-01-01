Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.23 TFLOPS
- 2.8x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 441 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +210%
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1218
Core i3 1115G4 +107%
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1139
Core i3 1115G4 +142%
2761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2580
Core i3 1115G4 +149%
6428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +176%
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1255
Core i3 1115G4 +104%
2558
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|144
|384
|TMUs
|18
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|18
|48
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
