Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 5005U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i3 5005U +2%
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +28%
2582
2025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +8%
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +23%
1291
1047
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
