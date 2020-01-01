Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 5010U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 5010U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5010U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5010U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5010U +15%
196
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5010U +1%
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i3 5010U +10%
1256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +21%
2582
2128
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5010U +4%
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +39%
1291
931
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-5010U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 5010U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Core i3 5010U and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i3 5010U and Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Core i3 5010U and Intel Core i3 7100U