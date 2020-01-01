Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 6100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 6 vs 51 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +113%
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +90%
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i3 6100 +95%
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i3 6100 +59%
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +108%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i3 6100 +63%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Core i3 6100 or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 6100 or Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 6100 or Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Core i3 6100 or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 6100 or Intel Core i5 6400