We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 6 vs 51 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 11 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Core i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 January 3, 2017
Launch price 161 USD 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Kaby Lake
Model number N5000 i3-7100
Socket BGA-1090 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 51 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100 or Pentium Silver N5000?
