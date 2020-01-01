Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 7100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 6 vs 51 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 11 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +110%
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i3 7100 +100%
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i3 7100 +66%
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +117%
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i3 7100 +63%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-7100
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 8130U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 6006U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium N4200 or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 8100 or Intel Core i3 7100
- Intel Core i5 7400 or Intel Core i3 7100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 7100
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Intel Core i3 7100