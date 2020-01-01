Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 8130U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +104%
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +62%
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i3 8130U +67%
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i3 8130U +39%
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +75%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i3 8130U +24%
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
