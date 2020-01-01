Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1 GHz Core i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +150%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +185%
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 1035G1 +107%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i5 1035G1 +207%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +163%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i5 1035G1 +178%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
