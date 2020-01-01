Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Core i5 1035G4: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.1 GHz Core i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G4 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1035G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Core i5 1035G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 August 1, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Ice Lake
Model number N5000 i5-1035G4
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 55.63 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 -
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G4 or Pentium Silver N5000?
