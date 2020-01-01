Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.1 GHz Core i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1035G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +142%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +149%
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 1035G4 +104%
2325
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i5 1035G4 +212%
8052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +163%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i5 1035G4 +203%
3910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Pentium Silver N5000 or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Pentium Silver N5000 or Core i3 7020U
- Pentium Silver N5000 or Core i3 1005G1
- Pentium Silver N5000 or Core i3 5005U
- Pentium Silver N5000 or Pentium Gold 4417U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i3 1005G1