Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +197%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +314%
1984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 1135G7 +155%
2905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i5 1135G7 +302%
10379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +207%
1361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i5 1135G7 +292%
5063
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N5000
|i7-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
