Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +44%
245
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +20%
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 5200U +31%
1496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
2451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +39%
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
1232
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N5000
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
