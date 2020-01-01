Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i5 6200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Core i5 6200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 6200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U +62%
276
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U +53%
731
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 6200U +38%
1575
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i5 6200U +16%
2991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U +42%
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i5 6200U +8%
1400
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|N5000
|i5-6200U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i5 6200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
