Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.6 GHz Core i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +104%
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +151%
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i5 8250U +71%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i5 8250U +133%
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8250U +84%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i5 8250U +100%
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N5000
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
