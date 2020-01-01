Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.8 GHz Core i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +162%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +213%
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Core i7 10510U +110%
2401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2582
Core i7 10510U +171%
6995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +68%
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
Core i7 10510U +120%
2842
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
