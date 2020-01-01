Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Gold 4417U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Gold 4417U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +18%
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1141
Pentium Gold 4417U +16%
1326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +14%
2582
2262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 4417U +16%
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
1190
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N5000
|4417U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
