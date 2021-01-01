Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Pentium Gold 7505: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7505 and N5000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.23 TFLOPS
  • 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 441 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Gold 7505

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 October 17, 2020
Launch price 161 USD 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Tiger Lake
Model number N5000 7505
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 20x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 144 384
TMUs 18 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 18 48
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N5000
0.23 TFLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505 +265%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 -
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold 7505 or Silver N5000?
