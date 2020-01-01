Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Pentium N3700
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +77%
1141
646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +97%
2582
1308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +97%
444
225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +72%
1291
749
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N5000
|N3700
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|ntel HD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1